The water may still be chilly but that's not stopping a new Illawarra Ocean Swim club launching at Coalcliff.
Coalcliff Surf Lifesaving Club will introduce a regularly scheduled ocean swim for members at Coalcliff Beach beginning Sunday, 9 October 2022, at 11am.
There are 13 scheduled club swims, and there will be several distances for participants to choose from on the day. The club will provide full surf lifesaving support to participants wearing brightly coloured swim caps and will determine the course on the day.
The focus will be on participation rather than competition.
James McFarlane, President of Coalcliff SLC said the club gives patrolling members the chance to maintain core skills.
For this first season, there will be a limit of 40 places. To register your interest email events@coalcliffslsc.com.au
