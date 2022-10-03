It's taken more than two-and-a-half years for the state government to confirm it won't decriminalise illicit drugs but will tip $500 million into improving treatment services and deterrents.
While Illawarra rehabilitation service providers say the multi-million dollar investment should be applauded, they're still waiting on a detailed response.
"It's a great concept to go to rehab for treatment instead of jail but the reality is we don't have the beds or the staff," one Illawarra rehab stakeholder said.
Berkeley's Kedesh Rehabilitation Service CEO, Mark Buckingham, accepts the government's intent to curb the ice epidemic but said resources do not meet demand.
"We have 18 beds in our facility and only one MERIT bed available for someone to avoid jail time," Mr Buckingham said, referring to a voluntary treatment program based in the Local Court.
"It's a decision that can't always be made by a court magistrate. It takes a trained professional to consider the risks and benefits of admitting someone into residential rehabilitation and if individuals are forced into treatment it makes them a reluctant client and less likely to succeed."
He says funding is urgently needed to support the existing workforce that has been struggling over the past decade - a situation that had worsened since the pandemic.
"Staff in the non-government organisation (NGO) sector have been leaving due to increased pressures at work. They're going into private practice or into public sector roles," Mr Buckingham said.
"COVID really highlighted the need for an overhaul of services and treatment options - higher levels of anxiety led by default, to a lot of alcohol issues and there was no additional funding for NGOs.
Former Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the special commission of inquiry into ice and other drugs in November 2018 following a spike in drug related deaths and crime.
The commission heard the Illawarra's first responders and health workers, as well as those with lived experience of the drug, during hearings in Nowra in May 2019.
The report, with 109 recommendations, was delivered to the government in January 2020.
"With the March election looming, the peak body for the non government alcohol and other drugs sector in NSW, the Network of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies (NADA), really applied pressure to get the government to respond," Mr Buckingham added.
And last month it did.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the government supported 86 of the recommendations but rejected more than a dozen others including the decriminalising of drugs.
More than $350m will be used to address treatment gaps and improve health and social outcomes and $142m on justice initiatives.
"There's a lot of mental health issues tied in with drug issues so we need a holistic approach. There needs to be a whole of government AOD strategy to ensure that the distribution of funds goes to where it is needed most." Mr Buckingham said.
