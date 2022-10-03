Holiday traffic causing delays on Princes Highway, Hume Motorway

Those who have headed out for the long weekend or who are making the most of the sunny public holiday are being warned of delays on major roads.
With holiday traffic expected to increase as the afternoon goes on, delays of up to 15 minutes are already being signposted along key roads.
Traditional choke points and popular holiday destinations are some of the worst affected, with delays of 10 minutes through Ulladulla and Milton heading north.
Northbound traffic is also slow on the Princes Highway through Nowra, with delays of 15 minutes according to Live Traffic.
Motorists returning from Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Central Coast should also be aware that there are delays of 10 minutes and cars queued for five kilometres on the Hume Motorway between Ingleburn and Menangle Park.
Double demerits remain in force on NSW roads for the rest of Monday and include speeding, seatbelt, drink driving and mobile phone offences.
Trains which were disrupted between Bomaderry and Dapto earlier in the weekend have returned to their regular schedule.
