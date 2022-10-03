As the RBA considers another interest rate hike, local parents worry the Australian dream of home ownership is edging further out of reach for future generations.
Wollongong-based parents Jenny Connor and Ian Tye said while the impending rate rise won't affect them too much, it's their kids they're concerned about.
The couple are from Hobart, but have moved to Wollongong for a 12-month stint to spend time near family.
With their mortgage mostly paid off on their home in Hobart, increased repayments won't affect them, they said, but it's the next generation they're worried about.
With rising rents around the country, saving for a house deposit will be more difficult than ever, they said.
"It's really tough, and it's going to be really tough," Ms Connor said.
"And it's people who have support behind them, probably family support, mostly, that are going to be able to get into the [property] market, because it's just too hard," she said.
Ms Connor and Mr Tye said they expected to help their kids break into the housing market in the future, and without that financial support, they may not stand a chance.
"It's going to be hard for our kids, but we'll help them," Ms Connor said.
"We're in a position where we can, but we acknowledge a lot of people won't be able to buy a home."
"We had it a lot easier, and if prices don't drop more, they'll find it really hard," Mr Tye said.
A projected rate rise did not trouble some Wollongong visitors, like Sydney-based retirees Brian and Sue, who said they're relieved to be in a position where they own a home.
Visiting Crown Street Mall, the pair said that while another rate rise won't affect them, they've certainly noticed the cost of living creeping up.
"We have noticed that the prices are going up, but it hasn't affected us unduly, we don't spend a great deal at the moment, and with COVID we haven't been going out," Brian said.
The pair said they have noticed the cost of dining out has jumped since pre-COVID.
While they are "in a good position", with access to work if they need it, the couple said they are concerned for others who are struggling.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
