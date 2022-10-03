Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Another rates rise? Some home owners unconcerned, others worry for the next generation

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
October 3 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra locals and visitors discuss the impacts of an interest rate hike.

As the RBA considers another interest rate hike, local parents worry the Australian dream of home ownership is edging further out of reach for future generations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.