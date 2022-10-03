Wollongong turns it on for a public holiday Monday

The Illawarra's gorgeousness spreads from the escarpment to the Pacific Ocean and our photographers took a quick trip to both this October long weekend.
With the weather turning it on for the final day of the long weekend, punters were out and about - enjoying nature at its finest.
There were shorts and t-shirts to be seen at our beaches but more wintry fashion still on show too, particularly where shade was at a premium.
And don't expect the glorious weather to last.
After a few days of dry weather, the Illawarra can expect the rain to return from Wednesday and persist until at least Sunday.
Wollongong could see close to 100 millimetres over the next five days, while Albion Park and Kiama could hit 110 millimetres
Saturday looks set to be the wettest day, with 20 to 35 millimetres forecast.
Check out how photographers Robert Peet and Adam McLean captured the day.
