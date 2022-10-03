To mark the warm weather that greeted the Illawarra on the Monday public holiday and to welcome in what felt like the first burst of summer, Bec Dunning headed out to catch the sunrise on her stand up paddleboard.
This morning it wasn't just the weather she was grateful for, but her business had been just announced as a finalist in the NSW Tourism Awards in the adventure tourism category.
Mrs Dunning said it meant a lot for Stand Up Paddle Boarding Shellharbour to be nominated for the awards after COVID and back to back La Nina meant conditions were not always as crystal clear as they were on Monday morning.
With the Illawarra's coastline recently beamed around the world as part of the UCI Road World Championships, Mrs Dunning said the region's waterways offered an ideal location for stand up paddle boarding.
"It's a location that everyone can paddleboard in, whether it's flat water, at nighttime with lights on the bottom, surf [or SUP] yoga - every form of SUP, we just let everyone enjoy it," she said.
Illawarra-Shoalhaven businesses and organisations picked up a number of nominations in the awards, including:
NSW Tourism Industry Council senior director Paula Martin said the awards reflecting the dynamic tourism sector.
"Domestic tourism is definitely on the rise with many operators telling us that their forward bookings are at capacity as Australians seek out authentic and unique experiences," she said.
"It is impressive to see the number of operators and regions who made the most of lockdowns and restricted travel to build new visitor experiences in anticipation of the return of international travel and worked together to attract domestic visitors to their regions."
The winners of the awards will be announced at a Gala Dinner on November 17 in Sydney.
