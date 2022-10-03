Memorial Drive reopens after crash probe, traffic clearing

All lanes have reopened on Memorial Drive following a crash investigation at Towradgi on Tuesday morning.
Heavy traffic through the area is clearing after the major road was closed in both directions between the Princes Highway in Fairy Meadow and Railway Street in Corrimal.
Towradgi Road was also closed eastbound from the Princes Highway.
Police had closed the road to investigate whether the death of a 12-year-old boy overnight was linked to a crash at Towradgi in the early hours of the morning.
About 1.35am, a Holden Barina travelling north on Memorial Drive reportedly crashed into a traffic light at the intersection with Towradgi Road.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.