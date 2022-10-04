Towradgi residents living close to the site of a crash that police think might have claimed the life of a boy overnight have spoken of seeing a person fleeing the scene.
Emergency services found a boy with significant injuries at a Balgownie home about 2am on Tuesday, about 25 minutes after a Holden Barina smashed into a traffic light pole on Memorial Drive at Towradgi Road.
The 12-year-old was taken to Wollongong Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Officers at nearby Corrimal Police Station had heard the crash and rushed to the scene, but by the time they arrived the occupants of the vehicle had fled.
Towradgi resident Lineti Mataele told the Mercury her children heard a "big bang" and ran to the intersection, where they saw "a guy screaming" and swearing, before he "ran away, he disappeared".
She said this happened before police arrived at the scene.
Another resident said she heard the screeching of the car's tyres and then the smash.
"It was loud, it was really loud," she said, adding that she was "shocked" there was only one car involved, such was the noise.
She then described hearing someone yelling and, thinking someone might have been seriously hurt, she went to the scene to aid in some way.
But by the time she arrived, the car had been deserted.
On social media, a man said the sound of the crash was so loud it "sounded like a bomb".
Jorge Dall'asta, who lives a short distance from the intersection, did not hear anything but woke during the night to see the flashing lights of the police vehicles.
He said there had been another bad crash there "a while ago" and upon seeing the lights he thought: "Oh no, another one".
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
