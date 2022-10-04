Illawarra Mercury
Sensitive Content

Witnesses describe Towradgi crash, police investigate boy's death

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 4 2022 - 3:02am, first published 12:20am
Police at the site of the crash on Memorial Drive. Pictures by Adam McLean.

Towradgi residents living close to the site of a crash that police think might have claimed the life of a boy overnight have spoken of seeing a person fleeing the scene.

Local News

