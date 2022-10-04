This October Illawarra residents can see feminist Clementine Ford as they've never seen her - singing about love.
The author, broadcaster and women's rights activist is touring regionally with Love Sermon, a show aiming to inspire and entertain as it looks at all the ways love manifolds into our lives.
The sermon was originally concocted for Sydney's All About Women festival in March, and morphed into a two-woman musical piece just the week before its debut, after Ford caught up with friend and jazz performer Libby O'Donovan.
"Women are kind of conditioned from a really young age to feel like the most important love they can strive for is romantic love and ... that's the pinnacle of love that makes you happy," Ford said of the show's topic.
"That is just a form of love, and actually some of the most important relationships ... are the friends who are there all the way through it; the friends who keep the stories, who are the witnesses to our lives."
In conception, she knew she wanted to create a performance twist on an evangelical sermon that was ostentatious, but at the last minute knew it wasn't enough just to be words so asked her long-time friend to join in.
The show is said to have you laughing and cheering and possibly tearing, with stories of unrequited love, deep friendship, motherhood, break-ups and self love.
O'Donovan and Ford have performed the sermon twice now, with the audience mainly women from the age of 20 up to the elderly, some still crying as they left the show.
"Not sad tears but that kind of crying where you've been told things about yourself that you needed to hear," Ford said.
Over the years her fearless outspokenness has been labelled many things, often nasty, but the best-selling author of How We Love: Notes on Love said often people want to ignore there is a hunger to listen.
"Feminism and outspoken women have always been demonised by main stream society, there's always people who push back against them and call them controversial, provocative and nasty," she said.
"I just say what I think about the world and people don't like to think there are hundreds of thousands of people who agree."
Love Sermon with Clementine Ford and Libby O'Donovan, Bulli's Heritage Hotel, Thursday October 20.
Tickets for Love Sermon can be purchased via www.lovesermon.com .
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.