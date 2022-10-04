Illawarra Mercury
Counting the victims: 36 COVID deaths in the Illawarra as isolations rules scrapped

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:45am, first published 4:30am
COVID deaths in the Illawarra Shoalhaven remain high, despite a significant drop in case numbers.

COVID stay-home orders will disappear next week, but there are a continuing high number of deaths linked to the virus.

