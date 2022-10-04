Counting the victims: 36 COVID deaths in the Illawarra as isolations rules scrapped

COVID stay-home orders will disappear next week, but there are a continuing high number of deaths linked to the virus.
NSW Health reported the deaths of thirty-six local people in September, according to the NSW Respiratory Surveillance reports.
This is higher than the deaths in the Illawarra Shoalhaven health district in May and June, when cases were rising.
And, for two of the weeks in September, the region recorded the fourth and equal fifth highest number of weekly COVID deaths since the pandemic began.
Cases, on the other hand, have plummeted, with just 750 recorded in the region is the latest weekly report - down from a high of 5805 in late July.
With reported weekly case numbers dropping dramatically, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last week announced the end of mandatory isolation periods following a national cabinet discussion.
He said there was "not a role for government in running every bit of people's lives forever."
The changes, which remove the requirement to stay home for five days after testing positive will take effect on October 14.
The isolation period - and access to pandemic payments - will still apply for workers in hospitals and aged care.
Earlier this year, Professor Kathy Eagar, the Director of the Australian Health Services Research Institute at the University of Wollongong, noted COVID deaths lag cases by about four to six weeks.
Last week, she was among many health professionals to raise concerns about the government's move to get rid of isolation rules.
"282 COVID deaths reported in the last week," she said, referring to the national death toll.
"With isolation and masks now optional, we are now officially in the 'survival of the fittest' phase of the pandemic. I am so sad for vulnerable people who were depending on the rest of us to keep them safe."
Doctors and nurses have also raised their concerns, with the Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson said ending mandatory isolation would put the public at risk.
"We're seeing overseas a huge upswing in the number of COVID cases again," he said.
"We're coming into holiday season where people will be travelling around the world. We think it is a period of significant risk and we're urging caution."
