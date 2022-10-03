Illawarra Mercury
Aircraft crashes on South Coast beach after trying to save surfer from 6m shark

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:28am, first published October 3 2022 - 11:50pm
South Coast surfer Bill Ballard makes lucky escape thanks to the courage of two frequent flyers who flew down in their aircraft to warn him about a huge shark approaching. Photo: Amandine Ahrens

The last thing you'd expect when enjoying a relaxing surf is to spot two people hanging out of a low-flying aircraft screaming, "shark, shark!".

