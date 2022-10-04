Wollongong courthouse evacuated after ciggie smoker lights up in toilets

Wollongong courthouse had to be evacuated on Tuesday morning after a smoke alarm was triggered by someone smoking in the toilets.
The fire alarm emergency warning sounded through the courthouse just after 11am.
Court proceedings had begun at 9.30am with five local courts and one district court sitting.
As the fire alarm continued, people were ushered from the court rooms and the court doors locked.
Staff were evacuated separately to the public.
One fire truck was on scene within about 10 minutes and the fire threat determined to be a non-event.
At 11.10, the court reopened its doors and proceedings continued.
Judge Haesler just told the court the fire threat was someone smoking in the toilet and that it had cost him an hour of his court time.
