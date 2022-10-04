Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong courthouse evacuated after ciggie smoker lights up in toilets

By Louise Negline
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:49am, first published 12:07am
Wollongong courthouse had to be evacuated on Tuesday morning after a smoke alarm was triggered by someone smoking in the toilets.

Local News

