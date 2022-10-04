Tahlia Wilson is confident she can take her game to the next level after breaking through for her maiden domestic century for NSW.
The Albion Park talent opened the batting for the Breakers on Sunday, scoring a composed 101 from 127 deliveries against Western Australia in Sydney. Wilson shared an impressive 195-run stand with fellow young gun Phoebe Litchfield (107) as NSW recorded an emphatic Women's National Cricket League victory.
The performance couldn't have come at a better time for Wilson, with the next Women's Big Bash League just around the corner. The 22-year-old will join up with her Sydney Thunder teammates on Wednesday ahead of the competition getting under way next week.
Wilson said Sunday's century had filled her with confidence ahead of the WBBL.
"It was really special. Batting out there with Phoebe, we had a really great partnership and had a lot of fun. At the start, it was quite hard and I had to dig in, but to get the reward was great for me," the batter-wicketkeeper told the Mercury.
"I tried not to think about it [100], but when you get to around that 80-mark, you think you're within striking distance here. But I think having Phoebe getting there slightly earlier kept me into my game. My focus was getting her to her 100, and then I thought 'I'm actually quite close to it'. So it was a good team effort from us.
"You always want to score runs for your team, and as I'm a top-order batter, that's my job. So now I've scored that first 100, it gives me confidence heading into the WBBL in good form."
Wilson is gearing up for her fifth WBBL campaign, having played one season for the Sixers before joining their cross-town rivals in 2019.
After overcoming a minor leg concern in round one, she became a mainstay in the lime green last season, averaging 13.60 with a strike rate of close to 110.
Wilson has worked hard to improve her batting ahead of the next WBBL - including having some key discussions with Breakers star Alyssa Healy - as she looks to lead the Thunder back into finals.
"Over the pre-season, I've fine-tuned my game and worked on a few things from last year, so I'm ready to take that next step forward," Wilson said.
"Alyssa has definitely been important for me. Being a keeper-batter as well, I've been able to work with her a lot over the last six years. So the last little bit has been talking to her about bits and pieces in my game, and what she does. And being able to open the batting with her has been so much fun, we've really enjoyed having that time out in the middle.
"After scoring my century, I know I can go through the gears if I need to strike the boundary a bit more, and I know what areas I can go to now. But, if for some reason, my job is to get the other batter on strike, I know how I can do that as well. So it's about being adaptable to the situation I'm in."
I've fine-tuned my game and worked on a few things from last year, so I'm ready to take that next step forward.- - Tahlia Wilson
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.