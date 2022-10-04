Braiden Gill has learned his fate Wollongong District Court after shooting at an Oak Flats home last year.
The 28-year-old was arrested on August 8, 2021 and has been in prison since that time.
On Tuesday Gill was sentenced to five years jail with a non-parole period of three years.
In August last year Gill was living in a granny flat in Oak Flats and providing care for his uncle who has since passed away.
Gill admitted taking his girlfriend's car and heading to the victim's house just after 10.30pm.
He claimed it was simply a "warning" from one man to another after believing the man had tried to break into his property three days earlier.
CCTV showed Gill slowed as he approached the house, raised the rifle in his left hand and fired a single shot into the hallway next to the victim's bedroom.
Gill then yelled out "you're dead c--t" and drove off.
"I wasn't trying to hurt anyone, I wasn't trying to kill anyone, I have a conscience," Gill told police following his arrest.
"I've literally, honestly, just cruised up [and] 'bang'. And just drove off, like I'd been on a Sunday drive."
In Wollongong Local Court in April, Gill pleaded guilty to one count each of firing a firearm at a house with disregard for safety, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of an unauthorised pistol.
In sentencing him to five years behind bars, Judge Andrew Haesler said a lot of questions raised by Gill's controversial evidence.
"It appears Mr Gill says what he thinks might assist him without considering the consequences," Judge Haesler said.
"He told police he had been provoked by the victim but that was later disproved by independent evidence.
Gill's sentencing assessment report said he had a close relationship with her mother, who was in court for the sentence hearing.
His mother's affidavit revealed a family history of childhood trauma which included Gill being subject to violent attacks from his father.
Gill became homeless at the age of 13.
Judge Haesler said the report also demonstrated Gill's lack of insight into the seriousness of his actions and impact on his victims, even though he had expressed regret, fear and severe remorse.
Gill was sentenced to a total of five years in prison backdated to August 8, 2021.
He'll be eligible for parole on August 7, 2024 with a two-year supervised parole period ending on August 7, 2026.
