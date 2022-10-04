Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Oak Flats drive-by shooter Braiden Gill sentenced

By Louise Negline
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braiden Gill jailed for at least 3-years. Picture: Instagram

Braiden Gill has learned his fate Wollongong District Court after shooting at an Oak Flats home last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.