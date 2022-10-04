Popular meatery 2 Smoking Barrels is moving into the old Ivory Nighclub site in Wollongong.
For many years 83 Crown Street was a meat market of different sorts (and also a Hog's Breath) but soon it will host lumps of brisket, pork shoulder and sausages - complimented with beer on tap, cocktails and wine.
Businessman Andy Burns said they had outgrown their small Flinders Street establishment, even though it and their food truck are easily cranking out around one tonne of brisket per month.
"We're definitely going to be doing more than that," he said, noting they'll be going from one to three fryers in the new establishment.
"[Flinders Street] was only supposed to be more of a temporary thing pre-COVID when we moved in there. Obviously lockdowns and all that kind of had us stay put until now.
"We've just outgrown the space, it's not big enough for how busy it is."
2 Smoking Barrels will remain in its place for some weeks yet, with the aim to close one door and open another sometime during November.
The new restaurant will be able to seat around 100 patrons inside, while they will capitalise on Wollongong City Council's outdoor dining trial which has turned lower Crown Street into a one-way strip with al fresco areas on the other side.
Their seven-foot travelling trailer will be housed in the site's rear carpark, as will their giant outdoor smoker.
They are also expanding their employee team with job roles currently open for an apprentice chef, a barbecue cook and kitchen-hands.
Further up in the mall the vibe was almost "non-existent", Mr Burns said, but in the lower part he felt showed great business opportunity as a "late night area".
"It's a great location," he said.
"But we would really love to bring some more dining culture to the area."
Mr Burns was excited to add another dinner option to the small bar precinct - which includes Night Parrot, Howlin' Wolf and Moomin - while also offering a lunch service to suit many of the offices in the district.
Until then, Mr Burns urged fans to make one last visit to their Flinders Street store in October before moving onto bigger and better things.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
