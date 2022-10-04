Over 700 people were caught speeding in the NSW Police Force's southern region - which encompasses the Illawarra - over the October long weekend.
Police officers have voiced their frustration that drivers continued to disobey road rules, with eight people killed and almost 70 people injured in crashes over the course of the four-day Operation Labour Day, which concluded on Monday night.
Three of these people died in the southern region, although none lost their lives on Illawarra roads.
The region's police officers booked 769 people for speeding and caught 39 motorists drink-driving from just over 18,000 breath tests.
There were 35 major crashes in the southern region.
Across the state, police issued 3310 tickets for speeding, while 269 people were charged for drink-driving offences.
There were 251 drivers caught using their mobile phones.
Double demerits were in force for those found doing the wrong thing.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King from Traffic and Highway Command urged people to drive safely beyond the end of the operation, especially with school holidays.
"We still need people to obey the road rules and take necessary breaks to keep themselves and the rest of the community safe," Acting Assistant Commissioner King said.
"There is expected to be more inclement weather this coming week, so please heed the warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology and NSW State Emergency Service, and drive to the conditions."
He reminded motorists to not drive through floodwaters and obey road closure signs.
"While a detour may be inconvenient, it is not worth your life - listen to emergency services and do not attempt to drive through any flooded causeway, you have no clue how deep the water may be or what debris may be underneath," Acting Assistant Commissioner King said.
