Stockland Shellharbour has teamed up with the Australian Museum for a series of free school holiday workshops this week.
It's part of the Future Now interactive display highlighting what a Smart Town and Clever Homes are - which is suited for all ages, not just children.
The shopping centre will host a series of free interactive activities for children in-centre, including:
Jenny Newell from the Australian Museum said the Future Now travelling exhibition was aimed to inspire people to do their bit around climate change - however small.
"The idea behind the exhibition Future Now is to engage and inform the public about ways we can all work towards a more sustainable future," Dr Newell said.
The exhibit will be in Stockland Shellharbour from October 3 to October 31, concluding the roadshow.
Please visit www.stockland.com.au/shellharbour for more information and a schedule of events.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.