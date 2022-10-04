As Kiama Municipal Council seeks community feedback on the use of waterways, one operator is hoping a new policy will provide long-term certainty.
Kiama council launched an online survey for community members to voice their opinion on the use of beaches, rivers and lagoons by commercial operators.
The new Recreational Use of Waterways Policy will supersede existing guidelines such as those for surf schools on Seven Mile Beach.
The policy, once complete, will identify the number of operators, approved locations and number of participants at areas including Minnamurra River, Werri Lagoon and Crooked River.
Currently, businesses must apply annually for a permit to operate on council-managed waterways, something that puts long-term planning in jeopardy.
Co-owner of Stand Up Paddle Boarding Shellharbour Bec Dunning said her operation - which has to pay a licence fee to use the Minnamurra River in daylight hours - currently runs two-and-a-half-hour tours of the waterway but a lack of certainty limited the possibility of further ideas.
"Long-term plans are put into jeopardy," she said.
"If we're not successful to get the licence to operate we're unable to develop products around that location."
Waterways below the high tide mark are Crown Lands, owned by the state government but managed by local councils.
This creates a patchwork of compliance regimes for businesses, with Stand Up Paddleboarding Shellharbour operating under a development application consent in Shellharbour and a Transport for NSW issued licence for courses run from Belmore Basin in Wollongong.
A council spokesperson said it hoped the new policy would allow long-term operations on certain waterways.
"The new policy will create consistency and give businesses clear guidelines for what is allowed and how to obtain a licence to operate commercial recreational water-based activities in our area," the spokesperson said.
"We look forward to being able to offer longer-term licences to operate, which will give greater certainty to business owners and provide better economic stability for Council while ensuring the ongoing care and sustainable use of our beautiful waterways across the Kiama Municipality."
A future Waterways Policy in Kiama could identify where commercial operators could set up, to reduce pressure on parking and local residents.
The current Surf School guidelines provide for a maximum of three schools that can operate on Seven Mile Beach and set out the areas of the beach available to surf schools.
Kiama council and surf school operators battled in court in 2019 over the right to operate from the popular beach, with petitions launched and divisions in the community about access to the beach.
Mrs Dunning said she hoped a future policy would balance the use of waterways by locals, the wider community and commercial operators.
"We'd like to grow tourism in Kiama, and if we do want to continue tourism if we had a yearly licenced with a three year renewal that would enable us to plan for the long term."
Future licences will be issued through an Expression of Interest process once the policy is complete. A draft policy is expected to be exhibited for public comment in early 2023.
