Wine lovers may soon be able to sip on cool climate drop while watching the next vintage being produced - all without needing to leave Wollongong.
Winemaker Simon Hill has submitted plans with Wollongong City Council for a cellar door and wine manufacturing site on Montague Street in North Wollongong.
The artisan food and drink premises will join a host of other makers in the light industrial precinct, including Delano Coffee, Illawarra Brewing Company and Headlands Distilling Co..
Mr Hill, who makes wines for Two Figs winery in Berry said his current bar-cum-cellar door The Wine Hub in Victoria Street had to find a new home as the site's owners plan to sell the block.
"I've gone back to what I originally wanted to do, which was to have wine storage and production on one side and open up the other side as a tasting room that's purely focused on wine tastings, functions and events," he said.
Winemaking onsite would involve fermentation and bottling and those tasting a drop could see how their wine was being made.
Mr Hill said there would also be tasting platters for small groups and pizzas and grazing boards for larger events.
While the wine will be fermenting on site, most of the grapes that go into Mr Hill's wines are also sourced from nearby operators, with most grapes growing within a three to four hour drive from Wollongong.
The plans submitted provide for up to 50 people on site and opening hours until 11pm.
Mr Hill said he hoped to be up and running at the new site by mid December.
"People can come in, taste a range of wines, and have a cheese platter while they're doing their tasting."
