Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Blast furnace reline approved, billion-dollar Port Kembla project draws closer

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 4 2022 - 6:30am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A worker tends to molten iron inside a Port Kembla blast furnace, the heart of the steelmaking operation for BlueScope.

One of the biggest projects the Illawarra has seen just moved a step closer with the state's Planning Minister approving BlueScope's reline of its No.6 blast furnace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.