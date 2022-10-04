Pothole closes one lane northbound on M1 at Spring Hill

A pothole is delaying traffic on the M1 Princes Motorway approaching Masters Road.
Currently traffic is delayed heading northbound past the Five Islands Road on-ramp with the right hand northbound lane closed.
Motorists are advised to reduce their speed and exercise caution as they are travelling through the area.
The warning comes as the Illawarra braces for a heavy dump of rain that is likely to cause havoc to the region's roads, which were severely impacted after months of rain earlier in the year.
Potholes have become a source of much frustration after drivers were left with cracked windscreens and damaged vehicles with some potholes, such as those on Memorial Drive, continuing to leave motorists fuming.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said crews were expected to respond by 6.30pm, but could not give an estimate of when the pothole would be repaired.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
