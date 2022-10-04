Illawarra Mercury
Car in Towradgi crash stolen from Koonawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 4 2022 - 11:42am, first published 7:40am
Police are searching social media in the hope it will shed more light on the death of a 12-year-old boy, a stolen car and a crash on Memorial Drive in the early hours of Tuesday.

