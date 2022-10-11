Action sports buffs are set to get a treat with the Banff Mountain Film Festival returning to the Illawarra on Thursday October 20.
Organisers are spruiking it as the most adrenaline-inducing collection of short films from around the globe, and said it will "thrill and inspire you with big-screen adventures", according to their promotional material.
Presented by Radical Reels, the program will run at the Gala Cinema in Warrawong and features a collection of films around skiing, mountain biking, climbing, base jumping and highline, among other sports.
Approximately 375 films are entered into the film festival annually, and the top 80 films are selected by a pre-screening committee to be shown at the week-long festival in Canada, according to the event website.
During the festival, the jury chooses the best films and presents awards in various categories, resulting in a fine selection of a two-hour program to tour Australian cinemas.
Films on show include Always Higher, following a 39-year-old mum-of-three as she prepares for a 22-meter-high dive in the dead of winter over a frozen lake; Arves-En-Ciel, about two French slack-liners with a dream to walk between two iconic rock towers; Jumpe to Zero, detailing how three base jumpers aiming to do their bit for the environment while pushing female empowerment in action sports.
For more details visit https://www.radicalreels.com.au
The Radical Reels Tour is exempt from classification, but all coarse language has been beeped out, but there are some adult themes and 4 of the films contain subtitles.
Camille and Antoine, two French slackliners and alpinists have a dream, to walk between two iconic rock towers. Arves-En-Ciel tells the story of an amazing project, which required a huge team of invested people to be fulfilled.
