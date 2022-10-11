Lysanne Richard is one of the world's best international competition high divers. But the 39-year-old Canadian mother of three is ready to focus on personal projects of her own. First on the list is a 22-meter-high dive in the dead of winter over a frozen lake, a feat that has never been done. But will it be enough? Or will she try to make the challenge even more difficult? Watch as she continuously tries to push the limit further and explores her reasons why.