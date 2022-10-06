Hot Property Illawarra: Home owners, prospective buyers respond to latest rate hike

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the Illawarra and South Coast region's real estate market and beyond.
Making headlines this week is the news that Illawarra home owners who recently purchased could be $126 worse off each month following the Reserve Bank's decision to increase the cash rate again.
The RBA board has decided to increase the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 2.60 per cent.
Tuesday's announcement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise.
We spoke with prospective home buyers and current home owners throughout the Illawarra to get their reaction.
The news that the dilapidated 'Minnamurra Mansion' has hit the market for more than $5.5 million certainly caught our readers' attention.
We spoke with a former owner of the site, who said it was a "shame" the current owners weren't going ahead with their eco-resort DA approved plans and were selling up instead.
Read what he had to say.
Nearby, the buyer of a property that's home to a former Scout Hall is banking on a future rezoning of the land, having paid several hundred thousand dollars above the price guide.
The 779 square metre property at Minnamurra sold for $905,000. It sold well above the reserve, and had a guide of $500,000 to $600,000.
Find out more by reading our auction wrap-up.
Meanwhile, two new reports have revealed intriguing insights into the region's property market.
Firstly, every property within the Kiama LGA that was sold during the June 2022 quarter turned a gross profit, new figures show.
The average seller in the Kiama area achieved $730,000 gross profit on their transaction during this period.
Lastly, the Illawarra's median house price is expected to fall below $1 million soon, although the rate of the market decline appears to be losing some of its momentum.
CoreLogic reported a further fall in housing values through the first month of spring, with the national Home Value Index recording a -1.4 per cent decline in September.
In the Illawarra house values were down 1.8 per cent for the month of September, and five per cent lower than they were three months ago.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.