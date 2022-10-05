The new-look Wollongong Wolves squad is starting to take shape and new head coach David Carney is getting the squad that he wants together with the announcement of a new goalkeeper, Nenad Vekic and a new left-back, Walter Scott.
Carney is quickly showing the standard he will be setting at the Wolves, with the announcement of two NPL proven players in Vekic and Scott.
Born in Bowral, Scott will look to make himself a mainstay in the Wolves side. The former Perth, Wellington and Macarthur player in the A-League told the Mercury that he is eager utilise that professional experience to make the left-fullback position his own under Carney.
"I'm absolutely buzzing to get down here and work with a great group of lads," he said.
"Wollongong is a really big club with a lot of history and to establish myself here for the next few years and to push on with my dream to become a professional footballer is really important for me," the 23-year-old said.
Meanwhile Vekic, who has a world of experience at NPL level, but at 32 is still quite young in goalkeeping terms, said after a successful spell at Marconi, he was keen for something different.
"I'm really keen for a fresh start that's the whole reason I've signed," he said.
"It's great to be apart of that challenge and at a club that is looking to push to great things such as the potential National Second Division.
"Hopefully I can rub off some of that experience that I've got and help the club elevate to that next level," he said.
Coach Carney said he was extremely happy to secure the services of players who would fill key positions for the side.
"With Nenad it was very important to get that experience in, he's been around the block and he's done everything," he said.
"His experience will be vital for the young side that we're getting in.
"I was a fan watching him last year and I'm happy he agreed to sign," Carney said.
Carney has been quick to secure some of his key men before the turn of the year when the pre-season preparations ramp up.
The Wolves have re-signed their skipper and top goalscorer from last season Lachlan Scott and the the club's player of the year in 2022, Banri Kanaizumi, as well as utility player Marcus Beattie.
The club are set to begin it's pre-season preparations next week.
The Wolves are close to securing further signings for the 2023 season.
