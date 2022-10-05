The Illawarra is set to get a drenching this week at the official start to storm season, with authorities warning households to prepare.
Albion Park is set to cop up to 115mm of rain in the next week, while up to 105mm of rain could fall around Wollongong.
It comes as the State Emergency Service pleads with Illawarra residents to get their homes in order and prepare for storm season, with more destructive weather anticipated for months to come.
Wollongong SES Deputy Commander Edward Forbes said the Illawarra had around 400 volunteers who give up their time to assist in emergencies, compared to the hundreds of thousands of residents who may be impacted across the region.
"If you leaked last time and you haven't done anything since then, you probably need to start thinking about that now," he said.
"There's definitely a lot more members of the community than us volunteers, so we really encourage people to keep on top of their maintenance work like maintaining the yards, securing anything that become loose in high winds, clean drains and gutters ... which is a common cause [of leaks]."
Mr Forbes also suggested clearing debris from around the home, maintaining trees, complete unfinished handyman jobs, check insurance policies to see what is and isn't covered, and sit down with family and people in the household to create an emergency plan if impacted by an incident.
As the severity of the Illawarra's weather could be quite unpredictable due to the escarpment, he said, being prepared was imperative to minimising storm damage.
"In the heat of the moment, it's not the best time to make critical decisions," Mr Forbes said.
"It's the third year in a row now we've had a La Nina so people should be a bit more familiar with what it means, higher than average rainfall across the spring and summer seasons."
A Weatherzone spokesperson told ACM NSW would be the hardest hit by thunderstorms this week as a strong trough and low pressure system moves across Australia's east coast.
"Our big concerns are in QLD, NSW and Victoria, because this trough is now in western NSW," they said.
NSW could also face high winds, the Weatherzone spokesperson said, with chances of wind speeds of up to 85km possible.
People in the path of severe storms and flood threats will now receive clearer, localised warnings as the NSW SES adopts a new alert system with only three tiers.
The new warning system has three tiers: when an advice alert is issued, it means people should monitor conditions in case they worsen; a watch and act warning means it's time to prepare to evacuate or be isolated; the highest emergency warning means there's a present danger and people need to evacuate, find shelter or move to higher ground.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
