Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Balgownie man, Matthew Lincoln, jailed supplying of ice in the Illawarra

Updated October 5 2022 - 8:00am, first published 1:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew James Lincoln jailed for selling meth. Picture: Facebook

A meth dealer who sold 67.6 grams of the highly addictive drug to customers across the Illawarra has been jailed for two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.