A meth dealer who sold 67.6 grams of the highly addictive drug to customers across the Illawarra has been jailed for two years.
Matthew James Lincoln, 45, from Balgownie, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
He was caught after officers from Strike Force Nitrogen intercepted phone calls which involved 59 separate transactions to customers in Balgownie, Bellambi and Tarrawanna.
He was arrested in Campelltown in September last year after buying 35 grams of methylamphetamine in freezer bags for $11,000.
The court was told the captured recordings and texts outlined a drug operation.
In one of the recordings on September 1, Lincoln contacts a client called 'EC' who tells him that he needs a "hundred" but that he has to "go report and then get some papers," referring to money. Later EC contacts Lincoln and says he wants "just a hunge".
Via text the following day another customer 'NG' asks: "If u are up and got some bbq left over give me a buzz bro".
Lincoln was charged with supplying a prohibited drug (greater than large commercial quantity), ongoing supply of a prohibited drug, operating a drug premises, participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity, and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Lincoln has been behind bars since September 28, last year and appeared in Wollongong Local Court via AVL.
His solicitor Aaron Kernaghan, argued that his client had no previous charges of supplying drugs and his time in jail was having a negative impact on him.
He also said Lincoln's mother was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and he had a son who was missing him.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said all families suffer when a family member goes to jail and the sentence does not only impact the inmates' life.
Magistrate Fleming went on to say that Lincoln's offending had affected many people in the community by selling a drug that is 'not going to do anyone any good'.
"This is a drug that causes harm and unmitigated sorrow in our community. It's an extremely different type of drug to cannabis," Magistrate Fleming said.
"You became a drug dealer for your personal gain so you could fund your own addiction while causing others misery. It is wrong, it is not acceptable to be peddling a drug like meth in our community," Magistrate Fleming added.
In sentencing, Magistrate Fleming commented that Lincoln had been able to detox in custody and was keen to participate in rehabilitation programs.
She said he had demonstrated some insight that he was dealing drugs to fund his own addiction. Lincoln was sentenced to two years behind bars with an 18 month non-parole period.
