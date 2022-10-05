A key challenge for the re-line of the No. 6 blast furnace will be the ability to find workers to complete the project.
Following the announcement that the project had received ministerial approval, project director Justin Reid said having enough skilled workers will be critical to the success of the project.
"We potentially need up to 350 people per day to work on the project over the three year execution window," he said.
With planning approvals now secure, the next step for the $1 billion project will be to receive sign off from the BlueScope board. Mr Reid said the project team is preparing feasibility investigations to present to the ASX-listed steelmaker's board in February next year.
The blast furnace reline is not the only major project in the Illawarra grappling with the search for staff.
At a major project skills round table hosted by Business Illawarra with the NSW Minister for Skills and Training, Alister Henskens, Illawarra companies with major projects in the works impressed upon the minister the challenges they were facing when it came to building the required workforce.
"There are huge opportunities coming the Illawarra's way in coming years in terms of major projects, and so it is important for us to engage with the Minister to highlight the size of the opportunity and to discuss solutions to some of the workforce and skills challenges being experienced across the region in almost every sector," Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said.
In addition to representatives from BlueScope, executives from Squadron Energy which is building the Port Kembla Energy Terminal and power station, Energy Australia, the owner of the Tallawarra power station and South32.
While these projects are already underway in various stages, with further industrial projects on the horizon, Mr Zarth said that training and retaining critical staff would be an issue for the future.
"We expect investments in major projects to continue to come to our region; whether they be through the hydrogen hub, for offshore wind farms, for clean manufacturing or as part of the significant increase in defence-related industrial activity," he said.
"It is critical for our future prosperity that Industry, government, education and training providers all work together with such unprecedented investment coming our way and today is a strong demonstration of that happening."
