Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Helensburgh coal pollution was so bad it was 'not possible' to see creek bed

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 6 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Coal miner Peabody has been directed to take the next series of steps to clean up the pollution from coal spillage into a creek which flows into the Royal National Park, after the pollution was revealed to have initially been so bad it was "not possible" to see the creek bed or rocks beneath the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.