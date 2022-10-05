MAX the nine-month kelpie is now safe and sound after a 30 metre fall yesterday [October 4] in Yerriyong, near Nowra.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called into rescue Max who fell down a cliff.
Special operations paramedics abseiled down to reach the nine month-old Kelpie, before returning him to his owner.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Faye Stockman said they were happy to take part in the rescue.
"We were told that Max had been rounding up sheep when he got a little too excited and slid off the edge of the cliff," she said.
"Our special operations paramedics, who are trained in vertical rescue, abseiled down to Max before he was carefully loaded into a bag and hauled to safety."
Inspector Stockman said Max was unharmed.
"He's a loved family pet, so his owner was very relieved to see he wasn't injured," she said
"We're so pleased this had a happy ending.
"Our crews worked really well together, communicating throughout the operation, and we were thrilled to be able to reunite Max with his family."
