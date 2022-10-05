Illawarra Mercury
NSW Ambulance paramedics abseiled down cliff to rescue kelpie in Yerriyong

Updated October 5 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:19am
Max the nine-month kelpie in safe hands. Picture supplied

MAX the nine-month kelpie is now safe and sound after a 30 metre fall yesterday [October 4] in Yerriyong, near Nowra.

