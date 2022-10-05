E-bikes on hold in Wollongong as council mulls e-scooter scheme

Wollongong bike riders will have to wait a bit longer until they can get on a shared e-bike and cruise the city's streets.
In August, Wollongong City Council put out a request for expressions of interest for operators of a shared e-bike scheme, along with a shared e-scooter scheme.
In the original documents, the e-bikes were scheduled to be on the city's streets by late September, however that has not eventuated.
Instead, prospective providers have indicated that they would like to combine a shared e-bike scheme with a shared e-scooter scheme.
E-scooters are currently illegal in NSW, but the state government and some councils are preparing to begin a trial of shared versions of the micro-mobility vehicles in designated areas.
Recently, some councils in Sydney have walked away from the idea, citing the high cost of conducting road safety audits. In addition, shared e-scooters have been linked to deaths of riders, most recently in Melbourne earlier this week.
A Wollongong City Council spokesperson said the council was still committed to rolling out a shared e-scooter scheme.
"Wollongong City Council continues to support the NSW Government micro mobility 'e-scooter' trial and submitted our application to Transport for NSW prior to the 30 September 2022 deadline," the spokesperson said.
"We recognise that significant resources will be required for any NSW council to successfully set up the e-scooter trial as it may only have short term benefits, depending on whether e-scooters will be allowed in NSW long-term."
The spokesperson said Wollongong Council was awaiting advice from Transport for NSW on the resources required for a shared e-scooter trial.
In the meantime, operators have reportedly been interested in rolling out e-scooters in Wollongong, however a final decision on an operator will not be known until approvals from Transport for NSW are received.
A confirmed start date is also dependent upon Transport for NSW approval, the Wollongong Council spokesperson said.
Until then, the shared e-bike scheme is on hold, as interested operators have hoped to bundle e-bikes and e-scooters.
"Most providers expressed an interest in operating an e-bike scheme along with an e-scooter scheme," the Council spokesperson said.
E-bikes are not illegal in NSW, and are increasingly popular for casual riders as well as delivery riders, due to their ability to augment a rider's push with an electric battery.
Council has asked commercial providers of shared e-bikes, which can be located and picked up for hire from the city's streets, to consult with Council before starting to operate.
