Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Simon Fleming has pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse images and videos

By Louise Negline
Updated October 5 2022 - 9:25am, first published 1:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alleged Windang shooter pleads guilty to owning child abuse material

A man who was arrested after allegedly shooting at pedestrians in Windang last year has pleaded guilty to possessing thousands of sick child abuse images.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.