Alleged Windang shooter pleads guilty to owning child abuse material

A man who was arrested after allegedly shooting at pedestrians in Windang last year has pleaded guilty to possessing thousands of sick child abuse images.
Simon Fleming, 41, appeared in Wollongong Local Court where he admitted having 22,917 grotesque images on his laptop. He also had 80 videos containing child abuse material.
The court heard that police found a confession when they searched his home following his arrest for the alleged shooting in Windang.
Officers found a letter written by Fleming to his family.
In an agreed statement of facts tendered to the court Fleming wrote; "Notify police about illegal activity (illegal pornography) more than once I accessed illegal pornography on our server & address & and I don't want anybody else to get in trouble for my sins".
On January 27 this year, Fleming's laptop was examined to determine how many child abuse material images and videos it contained.
They located 22, 917 images on the computer including more than two thousand with children depicted in a sexual act or showing their genital area.
The matter will return to Wollongong Local Court for mention on November 11.
Fleming is due to stand trial on charges of terrorism in the Supreme Court on November 4.
He's facing one count of committing a terrorist act, as well as a number of firearm charges, possessing unauthorised firearms and taking a person hostage, stemming from what police allege was an act of terrorism in November last year.
