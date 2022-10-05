A large pot hole has opened up on the Terry Street/Illawara Highway offramp of the M1 heading southbound.
Emergency services reported the offramp closed at 6.45pm due to road subsidence.
Pictures show the pothole over a foot wide with water pooled underneath.
SES Shellharbour City are warning drivers that this pot hole shows how flooded roads can often cover up major damage to the road surface.
"The dangers in entering floodwater in a vehicle are not only the risk being washed away or becoming stuck, but also causing damage to your vehicle because the road you thought was there simply isn't," the local unit said.
According to a Transport for NSW spokesperson, an engineer will be required to assess the damage to the road surface, and the road could be closed for some time.
