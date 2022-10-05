A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a car in Albion Park this evening.
Emergency services responded to reports of an accident involving a car and pedestrian on Tongarra Road at 7.30pm.
NSW Police and Ambulance teams responded, with medical teams with a doctor on site.
Paramedics treated the male pedestrian - believed to be in his 70s - on scene but he died at the scene.
Tongarra Road is closed in both directions between Amaral Avenue and Hamilton Road as police await crash investigators to arrive on scene and establish a crime scene.
One man has been taken to Shellharbour Hospital for mandatory testing.
More to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.