The Illawarra has already far exceeded its record annual rainfall totals within nine months - and plenty more is likely to come before summer arrives.
To the end of September Kiama had 2498.8 millimetres, up from its 2011 record of 1351.4 millimetres, marking an increase of 84.9 per cent.
Albion Park saw 75.4 per cent more rain than it did in 2020, when 1266.6 millimetres fell.
Meanwhile, the Bellambi weather station recorded 1894.2 millimetres in the first nine months of the year, a 14.3 per cent increase on the record 1657 it saw in 1998 - the year a massive deluge caused significant flooding in parts of the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology only expects more rain for the region and Australia's east coast over the remainder of spring, thanks to a La Nina event.
Wollongong has copped 46 millimetres of rain since Wednesday afternoon but the worst might yet be to come.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the rain drenching the Illawarra is expected to ease later on Thursday, but come Friday it will build up again.
On Friday showers are most likely in the afternoon and evening, with falls totalling six to 15 millimetres, along with the chance of a thunderstorm.
Mother Nature looks to have saved the most rain for the weekend, with up to 80 millimetres possible across the Illawarra over Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday rain is most likely in the afternoon and evening, and is expected to continue through Sunday before easing that evening.
The sun looks set to return on Monday with only a 20 per cent chance of rain.
But the showers might make an appearance again come mid-week.
Albion Park has recorded almost 46 millimetres of rain since Wednesday, while at Kiama just over 30 millimetres has fallen.
