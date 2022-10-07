Illawarra Mercury
Parents urged to consider 'age and skill' of children using slides after toddler breaks leg at Reddall Reserve's new play area

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated October 7 2022 - 2:14am, first published 12:00am
Slide warning: Two-year-old Tailah Smith (right, picture supplied) broke her tibia on Sunday while playing on the slide at the newly opened Reddall Reserve play area. Main picture: Adam McLean

Kidsafe NSW is warning parents to consider the age and skill levels of children before allowing them to use play equipment in so-called 'all-abilities playgrounds' after a toddler broke their leg this week.

