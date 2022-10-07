Kidsafe NSW is warning parents to consider the age and skill levels of children before allowing them to use play equipment in so-called 'all-abilities playgrounds' after a toddler broke their leg this week.
Kidsafe NSW playground unit manager Kim Cooke said with no age limits in place, parents needed to judge what was appropriate based on their child's age and ability.
The warning comes after a two-year-old girl suffered a broken leg on a tunnel slide within days of the unveiling of a new playground in Reddall Reserve, Lake Illawarra.
The Mercury reported on Tuesday that the family of Berkeley toddler Tailah Smith heard a "crack" as she slid down the playground's second largest slide on Sunday. She was rushed to Shellharbour Hospital, where an X-ray revealed she broke her tibia.
Her father Jason Smith contacted the Mercury to raise the alarm after fearing other children could be hurt.
He said his daughter was a "little daredevil" who had been on other slides and followed her siblings to the second-largest one in the play area. She had been down it several times when the accident happened while he waited at the top of the slide and her mother waited at the bottom.
Two tunnel-style slides are the centrepiece of the new all-abilities Red Lamp Play Space at Reddall Reserve, which officially opened just five days before Tailah was injured on Sunday.
The playground was designed and constructed at a cost of $1.32 million by Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS), a Wollongong-based company that has been operating since the late 1990s.
According to its website, CRS creates "magical play spaces and sporting infrastructure" throughout Australia and "employs a diverse range of highly qualified play space specialists" to provide a full service, including design, manufacturing and construction.
A spokesperson for Shellharbour Council said on Tuesday it would "review this incident and inspect the slide as a matter of practice".
A council spokeswoman said "there was no further information on this matter" other than what was already provided to the Mercury.
One of the key features of the new play space are the "various slides, twisting tunnel slides and wide slide" that branch off from an eight-metre high cube multi-tower with rope bridge and turret podium.
Ms Cooke said while she was unable to comment on the specific design of the playground or the slide, the incident reinforced Kidsafe's general safety information relating to slides.
She said playground designers worked within guidelines set out in the Australian Standards. This meant all-ability playground equipment with multiple structures such as slides were generally laid out with access at the lowest point for children who are younger and/or have less ability.
The harder slides were generally positioned at the top, with 'filters' in place "to stop younger children or less experienced to get up there."
"They design it in a multi-level manner to make it more challenging for older children and those who are more competent the higher up or harder it is to access [and] to stop the less experienced ones from going up there," she said.
Ms Cooke said it was therefore important that older children or adults did not help younger or less competent children from accessing areas outside their ability.
While neither the Australian Standards or Kidsafe NSW had age limits in place for play equipment, it came down to common sense, and she said parents needed to decide what was appropriate for their child.
"The Standards do not say an age. As a general rule, the easily accessible equipment is down lower and designed for the younger children," she said.
Ms Cooke said children "should not be assisted" to reach equipment that was not appropriate for their age or ability.
Signage placed near the structure where the injury occurred clearly states "Some elements of the space may be unsuitable for small children" and "Children must be supervised but able to access and use this equipment independently, and without assistance."
She said parents should do their own assessment of risk, based on the age and ability of their child, and "redirect them to equipment they think is more appropriate."
Ms Cooke said just because a child wanted to do something, didn't mean they could or should.
"Sometimes as parents we have to make decisions based on keeping them safe," she said.
Ms Cooke said Kidsafe NSW offered a number of general tips relating to slide safety.
This includes not assisting children onto equipment, not accompanying children on slides and making sure someone was actively supervising children at all times.
She said going down a slide in tandem with another child or adult was a big no-no and was linked to injuries.
View the KidSafe NSW fact sheet on slide safety here
Many commenters rushed to leave their opinion on our earlier story on Facebook.
Bel Marley wrote, "What in the world! This should not happen to a slide operational for less than a week! That's horrible."
Tracey Popplewell said her 11-year-old thought someone would be badly hurt on the slide. "Saw it coming from a mile away! My daughter even made the comment when she got off it the day before it officially opened... 'Someone's going to break their leg on that one'. They aren't slides... do the people that design these have any idea how a slide works?"
Sam Maree wrote, "Ellie hurt herself coming down this slide too," while Monica Mifsud Zugnoni said, "I was there today. I watched every child coming down and nearly every child ... came out rubbing their leg, arm or head."
Amanda Moo Black wrote, "Anyone who thinks it's not dangerous please go down it. My 16-year-old went down and said straight away little kids are gonna get hurt on that."
Some said broken bones were part and parcel of growing up, while others felt the age of the child in question was the issue.
But Bel Marly replied, "Come on, not even a week and already an injury. Poor munchkin is now scarred for life."
Others blamed the parents for not taking the child down in tandem - a practice that is unsafe.
Faye Van Rhyn wrote, "Little children shouldn't be on this alone at all! I took my three-year-old up it yesterday and had him sit on my lap. It was awesome and he loved it."
