Dapto woman wins $100k lottery

Home renovations will now kick into gear for a delighted Dapto woman who won $100,000 in a lottery super draw.
Initially doubting her good fortune, the Dapto woman soon cottoned on to the good news after discovering she won the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot drawn on Friday.
Oh my god, no ... that can't be real?!" officials from The Lott overheard when they confirmed the news with the winner.
"I'm amazed! I have no words right now. My partner and I were having dinner at home, and he called out to me from the kitchen.
"I was having a look at the entry on my app and asked if he could wait a minute. He joked that I was on my phone again and I asked him to come and have a look.
"We just kept saying that it can't be real and maybe there was a glitch on the app.
"When I saw the amount, I wondered if it was a scam. I don't know why.
"Things like this don't happen to us."
The money is likely to go towards some long-planned home renovations.
"We've been planning some home renovations, so this is going to be a huge help," she said. "I think we might even go to dinner as a family to celebrate.
The winning entry of four random numbers was purchased online.
