Hundreds turn up to Dapto showground for postponed NAIDOC week celebrations

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 6 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:00am
Isaac Aggrey-Fynn (right) and DJ Beatty (left) from the Kebi Kub eastern islands of the torres strait dance group. Picture by Adam McLean

It was belated and it was wet but neither fact made any difference to the hundreds of Illawarra residents who enjoyed postponed NAIDOC Week celebrations.

