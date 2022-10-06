It was belated and it was wet but neither fact made any difference to the hundreds of Illawarra residents who enjoyed postponed NAIDOC Week celebrations.
Organised by Illawarra Aboriginal Medical Services, the event at Dapto on Wednesday was postponed from its original date in July due to extreme weather conditions.
Isaac Aggrey-Fynn, from the Kebi Kub Torres Strait Islander dance group, was elated to be involved in the traditional dance in front of a huge crowd.
"I have been dancing since I was a baby and I enjoy it very much," he said.
The 10-year-old dancing with his family members received a thundering round of applause for their performance.
Organiser Nikita Tompkins declared the celebrations, which attracted an estimated crowd of 1000, a success.
"With two years of not being able to have it due to COVID, the community has really missed getting together and we are really happy we could hold the event," she said.
Ms Tompkins said the NAIDOC Week event has always been a significant one for Illawarra Aboriginal Medical Services, and was aimed at spreading awareness about and celebrating culture.
The Dapto Showground, which was lined with stalls from various Illawarra services, food vendors and rides, buzzed with activity and enthusiasm.
The emu feather bracelet stall proved to be quite popular with a queue forming to try on the native accessory.
Uniting staff member Rossana Creighton said the team was happy the event was postponed instead of being cancelled altogether.
"Our emu feather bracelets have been quite in demand today and we are all loving the community engagement," she said.
One social media user spoke of her experience: "Thank you for a fantastic day - everything was amazing from the people, entertainment, rides, stalls and those amazing steak sandwiches."
