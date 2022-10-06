The big wet has returned and yet another Kembla Grange meeting has been lost.
This time, the decision was made by Racing NSW to transfer Saturday's meeting to Scone, as much of the eastern seaboard continues to be pounded by precipitation.
It leaves trainers weighing up their next move with their Provincial horses.
"Kembla Grange has been deemed unsuitable for racing after receiving 37mls of rain over the past 24 hours and 111mls during the week with further forecasts for more rain," a Racing NSW statement read.
"The only distance amendments are the original 1500m races to now be conducted over 1600m.
"Scone is currently rated a Soft 6 with the rail out 3m from the 800m to the winning post and True the remainder.
"Final fields for this Scone meeting will not be released until later this afternoon."
Last Saturday's Kembla Grange meeting was abandoned. The $1 million The Gong race day is to be held at at the track on November 19.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.