Kerry Parker's big goal is to follow Count De Rupee's path from Golden Eagle riches to $1 million The Gong glory.
Trained by Robert and Luke Price just around the corner at Kembla Grange headquarters, Count De Rupee became an Illawarra sensation last year by running a close second in the now $8 million Golden Eagle, then producing a dominant victory in the region's richest race.
Parker now takes Hope In Your Heart to Saturday's Group 3 Angst Stakes (1600m), regardless of the depth of the wet track, after winning the black-type Tibbie Stakes at Newcastle.
Parker would jump at the opportunity to be included in the Golden Eagle, where Count De Rupee, who died after collapsing at trackwork last month, was edged out by I'm Thunderstruck in the final strides last year.
"That's been the goal," Parker said.
"We might miss out now, but you only get the chance to get into this race once as a four-year-old and we've placed her well and kept her fresh.
''She could have run in The Epsom with that smaller field, but we wanted to make sure she was a chance in restricted age and hopefully go on to The Gong.
"She'll be a 2000m horse, but we've made sure there's plenty in the tank [to run over 1500m or a mile].
"I'm not sure she handles the real heavy stuff and race nine doesn't help, but she needs to go around and it's a good race for her."
Hope In Your Heart is a $10 chance for the Angst Stakes, behind $4.60 favourite Polly Grey.
Parker had a dream run with Think It Over, who ran third in the 2020 The Gong, before taking out this year's Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick, when jockey Nash Rawiller famously went to the outside rail to beat Zaaki.
Count De Rupee was a devastating loss to the Price team, but will always be remembered by jockey Brock Ryan coming from a wide draw to surge to The Gong victory last year.
Now Hope In Your Heart carries the hope of the Illawarra.
But doubt lingers about the meeting being held at Kembla Grange on November 19, after a second consecutive meeting was lost.
Saturday's racing has been shifted to Scone, as the region continues to feel La Nina's effect.
"Kembla Grange has been deemed unsuitable for racing after receiving 37mls of rain over the past 24 hours and 111mls during the week with further forecasts for more rain," a Racing NSW statement read.
"The only distance amendments are the original 1500m races to now be conducted over 1600m.
"Scone is currently rated a Soft 6 with the rail out 3m from the 800m to the winning post and True the remainder."
