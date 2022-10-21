The new Illawarra Sports Awards - get your nominations in

Scroll down to nominate a local team, coach, volunteer or athlete
Out of the darkness of a COVID pandemic and the ongoing wet weather, the Illawarra's sporting excellence, both on our home turf and internationally, shines brighter than ever.
From gold medal Olympians and Commonwealth Games talent, to world title heroes and elite rugby league, basketball and football stars, there's a rich and proud history of success.
It's time to come together again with a showpiece event celebrating their achievements with the Illawarra Sports Awards dinner.
On Thursday, November 10, the Illawarra Academy of Sport (IAS) and Illawarra Mercury and their partners are hosting the return of the Illawarra Sports Awards dinner - re-branded and re-energised.
The dinner will be held at the Fraternity Club and is expected to be the highlight of the season.
You can buy your tickets here: https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
We're asking you to choose the winners. Here are the categories ...
You can vote for the most deserving Team of the Year. Nominate a club, not just for sporting excellence, but dedication in the face of adversity. VOTE HERE
If you've been inspired by an outstanding coach, be they paid or coaching in a voluntary capacity then make sure they get the recognition they deserve by nominating them for Coach of the Year below. VOTE HERE
A panel of experts will be formed to judge the best male and female athletes, as well as athletes with disabilities while public voting will determine the popular Mercury's People's Choice Award. VOTE HERE
And probably our favourite award Local Hero of the Year. If you know someone who works tirelessly and without reward to make your team, club or association a success we want to know about them. VOTE HERE
The Illawarra Academy of Sport and the Illawarra Mercury are at the forefront of sport in the region and are working together to deliver the Illawarra Sports Awards.
As the pioneer of the regional Academy model in Australian sport, the Illawarra Academy of Sport is a not-for-profit sporting organisation, that exists to provide localised training and education opportunities for talented young athletes, coaches and administrators across the Illawarra region.
The Illawarra Mercury continues to provide in-depth coverage of local, national and international sporting news and issues, as well as ongoing reporting and promotion of community and junior sport.
We're parochial leaders in our fields.
The Illawarra Academy of Sport and the Illawarra Mercury are proud to reignite and rebrand the Illawarra Sports Awards, so we can properly honour the region's sporting achievements, congratulate our local sporting heroes and engender pride in our region.
You can purchase individual tickets, tables of 10, or the grassroots support option, where businesses, clubs and their sponsors can purchase tickets on behalf of others.
We invite you to join us on November 10. Buy your tickets here: https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
Full list of award categories:
Full details for all categories can be found here.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.