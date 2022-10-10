Vote in the new Illawarra Sports Awards

Out of the darkness of a COVID pandemic and the ongoing wet weather, the Illawarra's sporting excellence, both on our home turf and internationally, shines brighter than ever.
From gold medal Olympians and Commonwealth Games talent, to world title heroes and elite rugby league, basketball and football stars, there's a rich and proud history of success.
It's time to come together again with a showpiece event celebrating their achievements.
On Thursday, November 10, the Illawarra Academy of Sport (IAS) and Illawarra Mercury and their partners are hosting the return of the Illawarra Sports Awards dinner - re-branded and re-energised.
And we're asking you to choose the winners.
A panel of experts will be formed to judge the best male and female athletes, as well as athletes with disabilities while public voting will determine the popular People's Choice Award.
The Illawarra Academy of Sport and the Illawarra Mercury are at the forefront of sport in the region and are working together to deliver the Illawarra Sports Awards.
As the pioneer of the regional Academy model in Australian sport, the Illawarra Academy of Sport is a not-for-profit sporting organisation, that exists to provide localised training and education opportunities for talented young athletes, coaches and administrators across the Illawarra region.
The Illawarra Mercury continues to provide in-depth coverage of local, national and international sporting news and issues, as well as ongoing reporting and promotion of community and junior sport.
We're parochial leaders in our fields.
The Illawarra Academy of Sport and the Illawarra Mercury are proud to reignite and rebrand the Illawarra Sports Awards, so we can properly honour the region's sporting achievements, congratulate our local sporting heroes and engender pride in our region.
You can purchase individual tickets, tables of 10, or the grassroots support option, where businesses, clubs and their sponsors can purchase tickets on behalf of others.
We invite you to join us on November 10.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
