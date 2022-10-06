The Illawarra Highway has closed at Albion Park as rain continues to drench the region.
The road is closed between Taylor Road and the Albion Park Rail bypass because of flooding.
On Wednesday, a large pot hole opened up on the off-ramp from the M1 onto the same road.
Emergency services reported the off-ramp closed at 6.45pm due to road subsidence.
Pictures show the pothole over a foot wide with water pooled underneath.
SES Shellharbour City are warning drivers that this pot hole shows how flooded roads can often cover up major damage to the road surface.
"The dangers in entering floodwater in a vehicle are not only the risk being washed away or becoming stuck, but also causing damage to your vehicle because the road you thought was there simply isn't," the local unit said.
According to a Transport for NSW spokesperson, an engineer will be required to assess the damage to the road surface, and the road could be closed for some time.
Meanwhile, Audley Weir in the Royal National Park has also closed because of flooding.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
