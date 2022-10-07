Rick Springfield fans will be in for a treat when the new stage adaption of his memoir is performed at Heritage Hotel, Bulli, next month.
Late Late at Night was written by award-winning Australian playwright, Kieran Carroll, and is based on Springfield's compelling and searing memoir of the same name, which made it onto The New York Times bestseller list.
The book traced Springfield's life from the 1950s through to 2010, and covered his childhood growing up in both Britain and Australia, his early days as a musician in Australia, his move to the US in the 1970s and his ride to the top of the American music charts and acting successes of the 1980s.
It also covered his fall from public view, mental health decline and eventual resurrection as an artist in the 21st century.
The musical stage adaptation, much like the memoir, goes beyond his popular pop image and captures the heart and essence of Springfield's major concerns and musings: depression, God, no God, his parents, self-motivation, a long sustaining career, love versus sex, music versus acting, his wife and sons, the way America shaped him and what he left behind in Australia as he built his career to lead the seemingly glamorous and not-so-glamorous expatriate life.
The two act, one-man shows stars rising Sydney performer, Jackson Carroll (no relation to Keiran), and sees the character move between text and songs.
The tumultuous, exhilarating and epic journey traces Springfield's life from suburban schoolboy to one of the most prolific Australian-American songwriters in history.
Springfield's career saw him amass 17 top 40 hits in America and 25 million album sales worldwide, making him one of Australia's most successful musical exports. But his fame and fortune came with enormous personal costs.
Details: Late, Late At Night, Heritage Hotel, Bulli, Saturday, November 12. Tickets are $40.30 and are available here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.