Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Sensitive Content

Judge finds Vishal Jayswal did not intimidate former partner

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 7 2022 - 3:56am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vishal Jayswal leaving court after a conviction of intimidation was overturned.

A Wollongong GP who sent photos of his scarred chest to his former partner on her birthday has had a conviction against him dismissed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.