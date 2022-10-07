A Wollongong GP who sent photos of his scarred chest to his former partner on her birthday has had a conviction against him dismissed.
Vishal Jaysal, 49, appealed a conviction of intimidation with the intent to cause harm.
A magistrate found Jaysal guilty of the charges in June.
Wollongong Local Court heard that after their separation, Jaysal sent text messages to his former wife between June and October 2019.
On October 17, Jaysal sent a photo of his shaven chest with the words "Happy birthday" scratched into his skin to his former partner, along with her nickname.
The pair had previously separated after their marriage had broken down. The court heard Jaysal was prone to fly into rages and this led to their separation.
Following this, Jaysal had continued to message his former partner and in one instance presented at a hotel where she was without her having told him that she was there and had been taking photos of her car.
After a complaint from the woman, police charged Jayswal with one count of intimidation against his former wife in March, 2021.
A hearing was held in June 2022, where Jayswal was convicted and orders were made that the two could not contact each other.
In Wollongong District Court on Thursday, Jayswal's barrister John Stratton SC said the messages did not amount to intimidation, as the only threat of harm was to Jayswal himself.
During cross examination in the original hearing, Jayswal's former partner said she was more concerned for Jayswal than herself.
"My biggest concern was for him," the woman said.
Mr Stratton said his client did not intend to cause fear or harm to the woman.
The Crown Prosecutor said the prosecution did not have to prove the woman felt fear of physical or mental harm but that the messages objectively would have led to feelings of fear of harm.
Judge Andrew Haesler said the messages sent by Jayswal were not the ordinary way one would wish someone a happy birthday.
"Ordinarily an expression of love on a person's birthday is accompanied by flowers and chocolates, or at least matters showing concern, not a happy birthday message written on a person's chest," he said.
However Mr Haesler said the messages did not amount to intimidation and nor was there intention of Jayswal's part to cause the woman to fear harm.
"It is clear to me that photo is intended to back up what had proceeded further, an expression of a great desire on the part of the appellant to reconcile," he said.
"It's not against the law to be upset by a separation, not against the law to want a reconciliation, not against the law to engage in some form of manipulation, even mental manipulation in an attempt to encourage a reconciliation or to show how much someone is hurting as a result of a separation.
"It is against the law to engage in behaviour that intimidates another person with intention to cause the other person to fear physical or mental harm."
Mr Haesler said the woman saw the messages more as a tribute than a threat and they were not likely to cause her to fear for herself. Mr Haesler also said there was no intention to cause harm.
"If I can't find that intention I can't find the appellant guilty," he said. "Accordingly I must set aside the verdict of guilty."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.