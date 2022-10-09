Illawarra nursing homes are facing a crippling GP shortage with patients struggling to find a regular visiting doctor to take them under their care.
The situation is so dire the South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network recently contacted its GPs urging them to take on more patients at nursing homes.
Now doctors and aged care providers are calling for revised funding and more incentives for doctors caring for nursing home patients.
Dr James* believes the remuneration for caring for aged care patients is laughable.
"Cost of living is going up and like any other person, doctors also have to ensure they can sustain themselves and nursing home rebate is just not cutting it," he said.
The amount paid for seeing a patient at the nursing home for a standard consult, Dr James said, is the same as seeing a patient at the practice.
"We only get an extra $50 call out fee every time we visit a residential aged care facility and I'd rather just earn that at the practice in the time that I travel long distances to get to the facility."
IRT facilities CEO Patrick Reid agreed there had been a decline in GP access lately.
"For those of us that operate in regional Australia the definition of health by postcode is writ large in the lack of medical and allied health practitioners," he said
Mr Reid identified some of the reasons to be the longstanding issue of underpayment of GP services and lack of professional respect for general practice.
The GPs role in patient care is paramount with doctors looking after general patient wellbeing, overseeing and prescribing medications, liaising with specialists and the family, Mr Reid said.
"For older Australians this is critically important to ensure they have access to services that keep them healthy and out of hospitals and other care settings unnecessarily," he said.
Dr Ben* has been caring for nursing home patients for years but after considerable experience, would not recommend it to anyone.
"I do it because I have a moral duty," he said.
Dr Ben said he still continues to care for nursing home patients because that's his personal choice but understands why more and more GPs are abandoning the aged care facilities.
"Being a GP at a nursing home is very different to being a GP at the practice," he said.
Dr Ben said most patients at nursing homes have severe health conditions and are on end-of-life care, making the job also emotionally challenging.
"Nursing homes jobs tend to take a toll on you and that is just not acknowledged," he said.
The working hours, Dr Ben said, are not fixed and mostly depend on the patients' medical needs. I have just given up on the idea of a 9 to 5 job. We are called in the evenings and even on weekends."
A South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network spokesperson said GP access to nursing homes has been an ongoing issue nationwide, particularly as the number of older people aged 65 years and over in Australia is projected to more than double in coming years.
The over 65 year population was 135,691 in 2021 and is projected to go up to 173,019 by 2030.
A Department of Health and Aged Care spokesperson said one of the reasons for the shortage was doctors' inequitable distribution with GP concentrations in few locations.
"Anecdotal evidence suggests there is a decline in the proportion of young medical graduates planning to pursue general practice as a career," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the government is addressing the ongoing GP access issues and has teamed up with Primary health Network to help resolve them.
"The Australian Government is funding Primary Health Networks (PHNs) for the first time to commission programs to utilise their regional expertise and on the ground capabilities to support the health of residents living in residential aged care homes."
*Names have been changed to protect the identity of the doctors
