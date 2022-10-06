A magistrate has told a woman described by police as a "habitual shoplifter" that items in shops are not hers to take.
"You are not entitled to go into a shop and help yourself," Magistrate Gabriel Fleming told Jiah Tasha Tupe.
Tupe, 38, had pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting.
Tupe, who has no fixed place of address, was caught stealing perfume and cosmetics in Wollongong in July.
Ms Fleming said despite her financial hardship, her shoplifting was not going to resolve her immediate circumstances.
"I understand you might have financial issues," she said. "But you are not stealing food, you are stealing cosmetics, perfumes, tracksuits, which I presume are to resell. You are certainly not stealing food or necessities in life."
According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court, the first in Tupe's most recent spate of shoplifting occurred on Sunday, July 10 at David Jones in Wollongong.
About 2.45pm, Tupe was seen on in-store CCTV removing a 100ml tester bottle of Savage perfume. Tupe sprayed some on her neck and, deciding she liked the fragrance, stashed the bottle in her bag and walked out without paying for it.
Tupe returned to David Jones on Thursday, July 14, when at 11.50am Tupe is again seen on CCTV selecting a gel cleanser and a moisture essence, put them in her bag and walked out without paying.
The next Wednesday, Tupe entered the Discount Drug Store on Crown Street at 11.05am.
After browsing the shelves, Tupe spotted a 100ml bottle of White Diamonds Elizabeth Taylor fragrance at the check out. Tupe told staff at the pharmacy to hold two wrist supports which she would come back for later and walked out.
After exiting the store, Crown Street Mall security guards stopped Tupe holding the bottle of perfume in her hand with the chemist's price tag still attached.
Security guards asked Tupe about the bottle and led her back to the pharmacy.
Tupe returned the fragrance to the pharmacy but a short time later was stopped by police. Holding a large bag containing three smaller bags, police questioned Tupe and then took her to Wollongong police station where they found in her bags 10 unopened bottles of vitamins, cosmetics and perfume stolen from the Discount Drug Store.
Ms Fleming sentenced Tupe, who was already on a suspended sentence for other offences including past incidents of shoplifting, to nine months in prison with a four month non parole period. With time already spent in custody Tupe will be eligible for release from November 19.
