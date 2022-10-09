A popular "block party" which took over Market St in Wollongong's CBD may be extended for another five years under plans before the city council.
The Illawarra Hotel's New Year's Eve block party was a sellout as 2021 turned into 2022 and the hotel's owner Ryan Aitchison said its success showed it was worth trying again.
"Last year was what myself, council and police were calling pretty much the perfect storm - there was not one community complaint, it ran like clockwork, there wasn't a notable instance of antisocial behaviour within the event," he said.
"It just seemed like it was what Wollongong really wanted and we're really excited to do it again."
He said outdoors, and the middle of the road was exactly where his target market wanted to be.
"Myself and my wife [are] pushing 40 and there's not many outdoor large events that cater to an older demographic - where it's not heavy dance music or heavy rock.
"We though we would create a New Year's event that caters to a slightly older demographic, where it's commercial music, cover bands ... we've got a massive headliner booked in who will cater to a diverse demographic [group].
"We wanted to create the opportunity to bring the community together, where it's middle-of-the-road type entertainment, where it's accessible for everyone, and put on a hell of a show.
"Last year ... it sold out within a couple of days. This year, with a headliner, we're just as enthusiastic."
People just love standing in the middle of a main street with a massive stage and enjoying it- Ryan Aitchison
The partial closure of Market St west of Keira St would allow revellers to take over the roadway - a pleasure people don't get to enjoy every day.
"The beauty of New Year's is that street traffic in Wollongong is quite low," Aitchison said. "Over the past few years there's been a real lack of foot traffic especially at the top of town. It proved last year when we ran it that it completely activated that side of town.
He said the city council was supportive as there was minimal impact on traffic at that time and date, while there was plenty of pedestrian infrastructure in the CBD.
"People just love standing in the middle of a main street with a massive stage and enjoying it."
The development application is on exhibition at Wollongong City Council.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
