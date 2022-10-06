Illawarra Mercury
Labor vows to fix crisis facing NSW schools

By Tareyn Varley
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:13am, first published October 6 2022 - 12:47pm
State Labor leader Chris Minns has committed to working with the teachers union to help improve pay and conditions if his party is elected in March.

A Labor government has vowed to take action on low salaries and large workloads in a bid to stop teachers from throwing in the towel.

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

